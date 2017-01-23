1 of 8
Khloe Kardashian is losing her curves! Click through 7 shocking photos of the 33-year-old's saggy butt, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why two of the nation's leading plastic surgeons think it's deflating.
Kardashian prides herself on her apple bottom booty! However, as shows in this recent photo, Kardashian's once shelf-like butt has fallen — and it can't keep up!
According to plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn — who has not treated Kardashian — she may have had butt implants removed.
"It appears that Khloe has lost some weight, specifically in her derriere," said Dr. Youn.
"Although it is still quite ample in size, her behind now looks a bit smaller and more proportional to her frame," Dr. Youn told Radar.
"I doubt that this is surgical, but it's also remotely possible she's had liposuction to her buttocks, causing them to shrink down as well," Dr. Youn added.
"It could be due to a few possible reasons, one of them being butt implant removal, or fat removal," Dr. Youn added.
Dr. Zara Harutyunyan, with L.A.'s Cosmetic Rejuvenation, agreed with her colleague, but thinks that Kardashian may have opted for a more invasive surgery! "Khloe's glutes do look smaller and deflated," said Dr. Harutyunyan, who has also not treated the KUWTK reality star. "It could be due to the fact that she had a butt implant, or fat, removed. It could also be due to more strenuous exercise routines that have caused her to lose more weight." Of course, gym rat and Revenge Body star Kardashian has made no secret of her campaign to get fit. Do you think that Khloe Kardashian had butt implants removed? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
