Khloe Kardashian Working Hard To Hide Baby Bump In Extra-Large Clothes

Why wasn’t Khloe Kardashian
at sister’s Kim Kardashian
’s birthday bash? She was too busy hiding her baby bump of course! The pregnant Revenge Body
star, 33, showed up at the VFiles pop-up in New York City wearing an oversized Good American hoodie and matching boot heels. While the youngest Kardashian sister usually opts for more body-hugging looks, she’s recently been careful not to flash her belly to suspicious fans! Can you spot the bump? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.