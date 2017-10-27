Khloe Kardashian Working Hard To Hide Baby Bump In Extra-Large Clothes thumbnail

Khloe Kardashian Working Hard To Hide Baby Bump In Extra-Large Clothes

A source recently revealed the reality star is expecting a boy!

Why wasn’t Khloe Kardashian at sister’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash? She was too busy hiding her baby bump of course! The pregnant Revenge Body star, 33, showed up at the VFiles pop-up in New York City wearing an oversized Good American hoodie and matching boot heels. While the youngest Kardashian sister usually opts for more body-hugging looks, she’s recently been careful not to flash her belly to suspicious fans! Can you spot the bump? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.

Khloe Kardashian was caught hiding her growing baby bump once again, during a late night outing this Thursday in NYC.

The star was recently pictured holding a pile of clothes and an oversized bag over her belly while leaving the studio with BFF Malika Haqq, 34.

While insiders have claimed Khloe is over the moon with her baby news, she’s been very careful not to show much of her body after her pregnancy reveal.

Most recently Radar learned the super-fit reality star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

She may be scared to lose her ultra-toned frame, but isn’t starting a family what she’s always said she wanted?

Despite her previous infertility scare, Khloe is indeed pregnant with her first child, as is her baby sister Kylie Jenner, 20.

The Lip Kit mogul has been even more secretive than Khloe, and has not shown her body in public (or even Instagram) for weeks!

Recently, both Kylie and Khloe debuted their matching blonde looks in a Kylie Cosmetics video ad, where they joked about having “so many babies,” while tying on their lip colors.

Do you think Khloe is getting ready to confirm her pregnancy news to fans? What is she waiting for? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

