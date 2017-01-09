1 of 9
Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan destroyed her Moore Manor in August – and the destruction is more severe than expected. A sneak peek for next week's The Real Housewives of Atlanta shows the damage Jordan caused to her beloved mansion.
Bravo
Bravo
"Matt came over here and he broke out windows of my garage and broke the window out of my car," Moore said as she witnessed the damage caused to her home.
Bravo
Bravo
The trailer shows images of broken glass on the floor, bloodstained windows and a damaged windshield.
Bravo
Bravo
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported from a report obtained from the Sandy Springs Police Department, Moore accused her ex of committing the crime on August 15, 2016.
Bravo
Bravo
"There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door," the report read. "Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered."
Getty Images
Getty Images
Moore explained to police how the vandalism was "related to a breakup" with Jordan. She told police how Jordan told her she would "regret it" if she contacts authorities regarding the damage.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Although the two reconciled because he's a "great guy," they broke up for the final time in November. Jordan exclusively told Radar how he the destruction was planned by Moore to improve her RHOA storyline.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Miss Moore requested I do that and certain things to build her storyline," he told Radar. "I never broke anything that wasn't already planned to happen. It was agreed upon prior to it. It was per her decision to boost her storyline on the show."
Getty Images
Getty Images
Do you think Moore broke the windows on purpose? Tell us in the comments. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: