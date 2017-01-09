1 of 9

Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan destroyed her Moore Manor in August – and the destruction is more severe than expected. A sneak peek for next week's The Real Housewives of Atlanta shows the damage Jordan caused to her beloved mansion.

Bravo Bravo The trailer shows images of broken glass on the floor, bloodstained windows and a damaged windshield.

Bravo Bravo "There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door," the report read. "Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered ."

Getty Images Getty Images Moore explained to police how the vandalism was "related to a breakup" with Jordan. She told police how Jordan told her she would "regret it" if she contacts authorities regarding the damage.

Getty Images Getty Images Although the two reconciled because he's a "great guy," they broke up for the final time in November. Jordan exclusively told Radar how he the destruction was planned by Moore to improve her RHOA storyline.