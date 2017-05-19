1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kendall Jenne r was spotted donning a risqué outfit while catching a flight out of Los Angeles on Thursday, May 18 — see the photos on RadarOnline.com!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kendall Jenner certainly knows how to leave little to the imagination!

BACKGRID BACKGRID The 21-year-old was spotted heading to her flight at LAX Airport on Thursday in L.A.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jenner wore a sheer crochet top and matching see-through pants for the occasion, which came with its own matching underwear.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Of course, she had to take them off while going through security.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Put 'em up!