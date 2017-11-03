Kris Comes Face To Face With Nemesis Caitlyn & Her 21-Year-Old Gal Pal At Kendall’s Party!

Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash was one to remember – if nothing else, for the fact that Caitlyn and Kris managed to be in the same room without throwing plates at each other! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, were among the first to arrive at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood to celebrate with Kendall.

Corey Gamble, 33, were the next to make an appearance. While a source recently told Radar that their relationship was nothing but a business agreement, it seems he's still by her side, – Kris and boyfriend, 33, were the next to make an appearance. While a source recently told Radar that their relationship was nothing but a business agreement, it seems he's still by her side, – at least for the cameras

Minutes later, Caitlyn and her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, 21, arrived as well. The much-younger beauty is a known trans model who recently claimed she was inspired to transition by Caitlyn herself. While the former athlete told PEOPLE she "still has no interest in dating," steamy photos and details of a romantic trip to Cabo suggest otherwise

A source close to the famous family told Radar: "Kris didn't know that [Caitlyn] was coming because Kendall didn't want to have any drama over inviting her. It was completely awkward especially since she brought her girlfriend that is younger than Kendall is."

"Caitlyn was pretty much ignored the entire night and got so much evil eye from the Kardashians," added the insider.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has As Radar readers know, Caitlyn's stepdaughters completely cut ties with her after she bashed them and their mom in her explosive tell-all memoir. Even youngest daughter, 20, has been avoiding her catty father

"Kim and Kourtney were cordial and said hello," added the source. "The others no so much."

While Kendall tried to keep the peace, she reportedly told Kris and Caitlyn "that if they started any drama they were both leaving."

"Caitlyn is Kendall's dad and always will be and the rest of her family will just have to deal with it forever because she will always invite Cait to her birthdays and other big events," continued the source.