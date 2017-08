Kathie Lee Gifford has never looked better! The 64-year-old sidekick of Hoda Kotb Talk show hosthas never looked better! The 64-year-old sidekick of stepped out an event in NYC this week looking ravishing and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from several top docs that she has likely had invasive plastic surgery procedures in recent years! Click through 7 shocking photos to see Gifford's complete transformation. Photo credit: Getty Images

"She appears to have undergone a facelift, necklift, skin resurfacing and Botox. Her face and neck look much tighter and lifted, which is likely the result of a really good facelift ,"claimed Dr. Harutyunyan. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"In addition, her cheeks appear to be fuller, which usually is due to fat transfer or fillers. Her skin is smooth and even, which is most likely due to skin resurfacing treatments such as Endy-Med Intensif or CO2 lasers," said Dr. Harutyunyan, who has not worked on Gifford. Photo credit: Getty Images

NYC's Triple Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam Schaffner , agreed with his West Coast counterpart and said, "Differences in Kathie Lee's appearance may be due to the use of Botox or Dysport, fillers such as Restyland or Juvederm, or fat transfer!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Gifford may have also had skin rejuvenation procedures such as micro-needling with platelet-rich plasma (PRP), laser resurfacing and/or lifting procedures such as using dissolvable threads," Dr. Schaffner added. Photo credit: Getty Images

Although Dr. Schaffner has not worked on Gifford, he told Radar, "Of course, traditional aesthetic plastic surgery may have been performed to help rejuvenate her appearance!" Photo credit: Getty Images