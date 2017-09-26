Kardashians Ban Troubled Scott Disick From His Kids Amid Disturbing Behavior thumbnail

Exclusive

Kardashians Ban Troubled Scott Disick From His Kids Amid Disturbing Behavior

Is it too late for the reality clan to save him?

By
Posted on
Kardashians Ban Troubled Scott Disick From His Kids Amid Disturbing Behavior thumbnail
View gallery 12
BACKGRID
Kardashians Ban Troubled Scott Disick From His Kids Amid Disturbing Behavior
1 of 12
Scott Disick’s bad behavior has grown so out of control that his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her reality clan have banned him from seeing his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through the gallery to find out more!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Disick was last spotted out with his son Mason, 7, and 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, on Sept. 14.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The trio went to get frozen yogurt together in Calabasas, Calif., but little 2-year-old Reign was nowhere to be seen.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kourtney and her family have banned Scott Disick from seeing his kids,” a source told Radar.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

It’s no secret the 34-year-old dad has had his fair share of problems lately. The volatile reality star and his new 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie were recently spotted having a fight while partying in Miami.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, this isn’t the first time Disick has been told to stay away. Kris Jenner broke the news that she was firing him from Keeping Up with the Kardashians once he completes preexisting obligations.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jenner is so concerned about Disick that she “wants to stage an intervention for Scott,” a family insider previously told Radar.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“His drinking has ruined his life, his relationship with Kourtney and his friendship with Khloe,” the insider continued. “It’s really sad.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just days before Disick was last publicly seen with his kids, he was spotted in New York City looking bleary-eyed after leaving Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In one especially disturbing incident, Disick was hospitalized after the LAFD was called to his home in mid-August.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Disick’s family life falls apart, his ex is happier than ever with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Scott will ever get his act together, or is he a lost cause? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments