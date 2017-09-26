Kardashians Ban Troubled Scott Disick From His Kids Amid Disturbing Behavior

Scott Disick
’s bad behavior has grown so out of control that his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian
and the rest of her reality clan have banned him from seeing his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through the gallery to find out more!
Disick was last spotted out with his son Mason, 7, and 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, on Sept. 14.
The trio went to get frozen yogurt together in Calabasas, Calif., but little 2-year-old Reign was nowhere to be seen.
As Radar reported, this isn’t the first time Disick has been told to stay away. Kris Jenner
broke the news that she was firing him
from Keeping Up with the Kardashians
once he completes preexisting obligations.
“His drinking has ruined his life, his relationship with Kourtney and his friendship with Khloe
,” the insider continued. “It’s really sad.”
Just days before Disick was last publicly seen with his kids, he was spotted in New York City looking bleary-eyed
after leaving Rihanna
’s Fenty fashion show.
Do you think Scott will ever get his act together, or is he a lost cause? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.
