Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are preparing to offload their dream house because he can’t afford it! Click through the gallery to find out what went wrong. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learnedandare preparing to offload their dream house because he can’t afford it! Click through the gallery to find out what went wrong. Photo credit: Getty/Backgrid

“The lavish plans they had have had to go on hold while they look at their finances and figure out what they can afford ,” an insider told Radar of the couple’s California mansion. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“With his many legal problems he’s thinking they might want to get out now versus sink millions more into a place they ultimately can’t comfortably afford.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

While West’s finances are on shaky ground, his wife has managed to continue to rake in tens of millions of dollars every year — but she isn’t so big on bailing out her husband. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kim’s got plenty of cash but she resents paying for everything herself ,” said the insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID