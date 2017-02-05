1 of 9

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West packed up the kids and went to a Super Bowl party together on Sunday. As Radar readers know, their shocking day out comes as sources say Kardashian is at the breaking point with her wild rapper husband and is considering divorce. Troubled pairandpacked up the kids and went to a Super Bowl party together on Sunday. As Radar readers know, their shocking day out comes as sources say Kardashian is at the breaking point with her wild rapper husband and is considering divorce. Click through our gallery for more about Kimye's Super Bowl date and future as a couple.

Kardashian carried daughter North, 3, into the party in Brentwood, CA on Sunday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, was set for game day wearing a casual black velour hoodie, black pants, and sunglasses with her hair up in a messy bun. Her daughter went Princess Leia style with a double bun hairdo.

The married stars haven't been seen together much recently, and Kardashian just took a separate vacation to Costa Rica with her sisters. A source told Radar that Kardashian is considering ending their marriage because West – who was hospitalized late last year at UCLA Medical Center after suffering a mental breakdown – "has become a totally different person than the man Kim married."

West was just as casually dressed as his wife and they arrived early to enjoy all the pregame fun and food at a friend's home. The "Gold Digger" rap singer was wearing light grey sweat pants and a sweat jacket and his son was dressed similarly.