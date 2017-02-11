1 of 7
Kanye West wasn't looking well when he stepped out in New York City on Feb. 10 — making fans speculate that he may be headed for another breakdown.
The 39-year-old, who's currently in the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week, was spotted having a terrible day — even though he just got a new bleached 'do!
His shocking transformation comes right after Radar exclusively revealed that he's hitting another wall with his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Their latest beef with each other has been over their $20 million Hidden Hills mansion, which has been under construction since 2014.
"Kim does not feel safe at this new place because it is so large," an insider told Radar. "It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security."
"Kanye has already started moving stuff into the new place," the source added. "Kim is stuck because she knows that she is the one who wanted this place to begin with, even though her family always told her it was a bit too much."
But that's not Kimye's only problem: Radar readers also know that ever since Kanye's mental breakdown in December and Kim's Paris heist, the pair are taking desperate measures to save their fractured marriage .
"Kim is just terrified that Kanye will do more damage to her brand," the source said. Do you think Kimye will make it another year? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
