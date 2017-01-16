1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images The Real Housewives of Atlanta have no problem showing off their huge houses and fancy cars — but how do they afford them? Click through these 8 slides to find out how much the ladies receive from production for their luxurious lifestyles!

Getty Images Getty Images RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive documents revealing how much the cast received for season 9 — and the numbers were unbelievable!

Getty Images Getty Images Kandi Burruss was the highest paid talent for the season, as she made $1.8 million!

Getty Images Getty Images Cynthia Bailey brought in $1.2 million, while her ex Peter Thomas only received $20,000 for his time.

Getty Images Getty Images Kenya Moore was paid $1.4 million to stir up drama!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Phaedra Parks made slightly less, as she brought home $1.3 million.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sheree Whitfield was much less in demand, and was only paid $800,000.

Getty Images Getty Images Porsha Williams was paid the least! She only received $700,000 for her pot stirring.