The Real Housewives of Atlanta have no problem showing off their huge houses and fancy cars — but how do they afford them? Click through these 8 slides to find out how much the ladies receive from production for their luxurious lifestyles!
RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive documents revealing how much the cast received for season 9 — and the numbers were unbelievable!
Kandi Burruss was the highest paid talent for the season, as she made $1.8 million!
Cynthia Bailey brought in $1.2 million, while her ex Peter Thomas only received $20,000 for his time.
Kenya Moore was paid $1.4 million to stir up drama!
Phaedra Parks made slightly less, as she brought home $1.3 million.
Sheree Whitfield was much less in demand, and was only paid $800,000.
Porsha Williams was paid the least! She only received $700,000 for her pot stirring.
Do the ladies' salaries shock you?
