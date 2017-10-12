Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Slams Her For Last Name Snub: ‘You’re A Lopez Regardless!’

In September, Lowry announced her son’s name, Lux Russell Lowry. Although she admitted to Radar that she didn’t know what he thought about her choosing her last name for their son, he didn’t keep his thoughts to himself on social media!
Kailyn Lowry gave her newborn son Lux her last name – and her baby daddyChris Lopezisn’t happy about it! The Teen Mom 2 star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend slammed Lowry over Instagram.
In September, Lowry announced her son’s name, Lux Russell Lowry. Although she admitted to Radar that she didn’t know what he thought about her choosing her last name for their son, he didn’t keep his thoughts to himself on social media!
“You watch Floyd one time now you think you can fight,” he captioned a photo of his son. “Love you boy #youngking #YouALopezRegardless
Earlier this month, a source close to Lowry told Radar that the couple is currently on the outs because he refuses to acknowledge paternity. “My guess is he won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” the source said. “They give a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”
The insider explained that Lowry is now taking legal action to ensure he steps up as a father. “Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have any rights to Lux without signing,” the insider said. “He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”
But Lopez insisted over Instagram that he would continue to be involved in Lux’s life. “I ain’t going no where,” he captioned the photo of the father-and-son duo holding hands.
“Missing you something serious right now,” he captioned another photo.
