Kailyn Lowry Tells All On Custody Drama After Baby Daddy Begs: ‘I Just Want My Son!’

Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy and her baby daddy Chris Lopez were on the outs during her pregnancy, but is their relationship still rocky after their son's birth? After Lopez begged to see his child over Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com if they're on good terms.

Lowry welcomed her third child, who she has yet to name, with her third baby daddy on August 5. Although Lopez was there for their son's birth and helped take care of him when they returned home for the hospital, he begged to see his son over social media

"I just want my son," he tweeted.

The mother-of-three exclusively told Radar that she isn't keeping Baby Lo from Lopez. " Chris sees his son almost everyday ," she said.

While co-parenting has been "good" between the exes, she revealed that there are struggles. "We're still trying to figure out what works for us," she admitted.

Lowry, 25, exclusively told Radar only days after she gave birth to their son that Lopez has been involved. "Every child deserves their dad," she said in August. "I'm hopeful. I'm positive he'll be around."

Lowry continued that he has been "as supportive as he can." "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him," she said. " I think people need to keep that in mind.

As for custody, the two didn't work out a set plan at the time of the baby's birth. "He has school and work," she said of Lopez. "I'm able to be home right now so I'll have the baby most of the time. I told him he could see the baby whenever he wants."

As Radar reported, Lopez's involvement comes as a surprise, as he split from Lowry soon after she learned she was expecting. "Kail became a relationship of convenience for him," a source close to Lowry told Radar. "He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn't work out so they went their separate ways."