Kaia Gerber Shows Scary Skinny Legs After Thanksgiving

Twiggy!

See Cindy Crawford's model daughter in Daisy Duke denim shorts.

BACKGRID
Kaia Gerber continues to flaunt her skinny body as followers wonder if she's too thin. Cindy Crawford's model daughter, 16, stepped out on Black Friday in Malibu with a male friend. Scroll down RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the pics!

On Gerber's day out, she smiled while wearing a bucket hat to ward off the unseasonably warm California sun--plus a denim jacket, crop top and denim short shorts rolled up at the bottom to show even more leg.

The 5'9" inch model wore white sneakers as she showed off miles of boney leg!

A male friend joined Gerber on her Nov. 24 outing in Malibu. She rocked the double denim look.

It's not the first time Gerber has flaunted her twig legs in tiny shorts, as Radar has reported.

The pin thin model has also been spotted in Paris looking gaunt.

After returning from Paris fashion week, Gerber looked fragile while getting herself some frozen yogurt.

Gerber has said she loves to eat chocolate. She told Teen Vogue her famous mother slipped her bites of chocolate when she was two years old, adding, "It was even my first word!"

The teen model daughter of Crawford and nightclub titan Rande Gerber has said, "My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts" about work. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

