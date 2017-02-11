1 of 8
Justin Bieber will be no where to be found if he wins any of his nominations at this year's 2017 Grammy Awards — because he’s boycotting the ceremony!
The 22-year-old singer — who is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year — feels the the whole show has become “irrelevant,” a source claims.
“Justin is so over the Grammys,” an insider told Radar. “But he still wants to go wild with his pals to mark a great year, so he’s decided to throw his own party.”
Other bitter stars like Kanye West, Drake, and Frank Ocean are all expected to appear at Bieber’s private bash in West Hollywood instead of attending the big show.
Delilah is his favorite nightspot and there are expecting to be some big names celebrating his success,” added the source.
Bieber’s recent behavior has pals on high-alarm after he’s been exhibiting a series of bizarre meltdowns in front of fans — including punching one in the face in November.
