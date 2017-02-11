1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Justin Bieber will be no where to be found if he wins any of his nominations at this year's 2017 Grammy Awards — because he’s boycotting the ceremony!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 22-year-old singer — who is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year — feels the the whole show has become “irrelevant,” a source claims.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Justin is so over the Grammys,” an insider told Radar. “But he still wants to go wild with his pals to mark a great year, so he’s decided to throw his own party.”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Delilah is his favorite nightspot and there are expecting to be some big names celebrating his success,” added the source.

This won’t be the first time the “Sorry” singer has caused a scene at a major event. In December, the troubled star cost the Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC organizers at least $1 million after he refused to take the stage during his scheduled slot.