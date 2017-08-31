Duggar Shame: Joy Anna Had A Shotgun Wedding! thumbnail

Duggar Shame: Joy Anna Had A Shotgun Wedding!

Pregnant teen is ‘4 or 5 months along,' says top doc.

Joy Anna Duggar announced that she is expecting her first child almost exactly three months to the day after she tied the knot with Forsyth but a top medical doctor told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the teen is so far along in her pregnancy that she may have had a shotgun wedding. A the youngest daughter of conservative Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar to get married, Joy Anna and Austin said their vows on May 26, 2017. She revealed the joyful news she was pregnant but did she already have a bun-in-the-oven when she said "I do”? Click through Radar’s gallery to see the tell-tale bump and find out how far along Joy Anna Duggar truly is in her pregnancy.
“Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!!” she said in an Instagram post on August 30, 2017. “Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!”
Dr. Stuart Fischer, the National Enquirer Chief Medical Correspondent, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that the former 19 Kids and Counting star looked “four or five months pregnant,” based on the photos she shared of her baby bump.
The young couple were only engaged for three months before they got married in May in Arkansas in front of over 1,000 guests.
“Jesus is the giver of Life!” Duggar wrote about her pregnancy as her brother Josh Duggar’s wife Anna was expecting her fifth child with her sex pervert husband. “The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has his own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place!”
The conservative Christians even broke her parents' strict dating rules, with a full-frontal hug before they even got married!

