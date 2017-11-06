More Shotgun Wedding Proof! Joy-Anna Knew Baby’s Gender Just 3 Months After Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar
knew the gender of her first child with Austin Forsyth
only three months after their wedding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through to see more proof that the couple conceived before their wedding day!
In a screen shot exclusively obtained
by Radar, Duggar wrote in her August 30th pregnancy announcement, “The baby has his own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else’s.” Duggar quickly changed “his” to “its” once fans caught on.
“Did anyone else notice she said, ‘the baby has HIS own fingerprints?’ Idk how far along she is, but is it a boy?” one user commented, as another said, “His? Is that a slip up?” A third wrote, “His! It’s a boy?”
The shotgun wedding rumors began when they moved the wedding up from October 28 to May 26, 2017.
When Duggar posted another bump photo weeks later, Dr. Sean Henry, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that she appears to be more than 18 weeks along. “She looks about 24-26 weeks pregnant,” Dr. Henry, who runs Dr. Sean’s Women’s Health Podcast, told Radar.
The couple admitted to breaking courtship rules
in the past. Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged. When she accepted his marriage proposal, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.
Does this prove they got pregnant before their wedding? Tell us in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.