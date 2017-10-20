Jinger Duggar’s Rebellion Against Her Strict Family Exposed

The Duggar family is known for following strict rules from no kissing before marriage to wearing conservative attire, but there is one sibling who can’t stop breaking the rules! Click through to find out how Jinger Duggar is the family’s rebel sister!

The Duggars are only allowed to give side hugs before marriage. But when Jeremy Vuolo popped the question, Jinger gave him a full frontal hug during an episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Michelle] went on the pill after Josh and then got pregnant, and then the pill actually caused a miscarriage,” Jim Bob explained. Jinger’s sisters Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna all Jinger married the former soccer player in November 2016. Despite being married for nearly a year, the couple has yet to announce a pregnancy. Fans have speculated that Jinger could be on birth control. Her father has spoken out against contraception in the past. “[] went on the pill afterand then got pregnant, and then the pill actually caused a miscarriage,”explained. Jinger’s sistersandall announced pregnancies months after tying the knot

The Duggar women are only allowed to wear skirts or long dresses, but Jinger caused controversy when she wore tight jeans and heels! That wasn’t the only time Jinger shocked, as she was caught on camera wearing shorts another time.

Jinger had once said that she wanted to move to New York City, but her mother Michelle shut the idea down! “Jinger didn’t mean she wanted to move to New York City,” Michelle told RadarOnline.com. “She meant that she wants to live closer to a city. We’re talking right near a city, but not New York City. Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Wal-mart. We live so far out of town on 20 acres, but Jinger wants to live closer to town, so she doesn’t have to drive so far to go shopping.” Michelle added, “New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move .”

But Jinger isn’t the only one breaking the rules! Her husband has a tattoo on the inside of his arm, which the Duggar family disapproves of. Although it could slightly be seen on an episode of the TLC series, fans believe it is a bible verse.