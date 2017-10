Jinger Duggar’s Rebellion Against Her Strict Family Exposed

Jinger had once said that she wanted to move to New York City, but her mother Michelle shut the idea down! “Jinger didn’t mean she wanted to move to New York City,” Michelle told RadarOnline.com. “She meant that she wants to live closer to a city. We’re talking right near a city, but not New York City. Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Wal-mart. We live so far out of town on 20 acres, but Jinger wants to live closer to town, so she doesn’t have to drive so far to go shopping.” Michelle added, “New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move .”