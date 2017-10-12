Jessica Simpson wants to bring another baby into her family, even though she and Eric Johnsonhave been on the brink of divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out more about why getting pregnant now could spell disaster for the duo.
Boozy Jessica Simpson Begs Husband For Another Baby
1
of
6
1 of 6
Jessica Simpson wants to bring another baby into her family, even though she and Eric Johnsonhave been on the brink of divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out more about why getting pregnant now could spell disaster for the duo.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
“Jessica’s convinced another baby will solve their problems, but it’s just another deflection effort on Jessica’s part,” an insider told Radar.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
As Radar reported, Simpson, 37, raised eyebrows when she could barely walk while out in September. “Even the recent sight of her falling down drunk didn’t give her the wake-up call she desperately needs,” noted the insider.
“She’s just pushing his concerns to one side and begging him to get her pregnant instead.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
“It’s highly dysfunctional, especially as Eric’s seriously considering it — provided she can commit to staying sober, of course,” added the insider.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Jessica Simpson wants to bring another baby into her family, even though she and Eric Johnsonhave been on the brink of divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out more about why getting pregnant now could spell disaster for the duo.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“Jessica’s convinced another baby will solve their problems, but it’s just another deflection effort on Jessica’s part,” an insider told Radar.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar reported, Simpson, 37, raised eyebrows when she could barely walk while out in September. “Even the recent sight of her falling down drunk didn’t give her the wake-up call she desperately needs,” noted the insider.
“She’s just pushing his concerns to one side and begging him to get her pregnant instead.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“It’s highly dysfunctional, especially as Eric’s seriously considering it — provided she can commit to staying sober, of course,” added the insider.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.