Jessica Simpson Is A Wild, Sloppy Mess In Bizarre New Photos thumbnail

Hitting The Bottle?

Jessica Simpson Is A Wild, Sloppy Mess In Bizarre New Photos

Doting hubby Eric Johnson had to keep the star from falling on her face!

By
Posted on
Jessica Simpson Is A Wild, Sloppy Mess In Bizarre New Photos thumbnail
View gallery 11
BACKGRID
Jessica Simpson Is A Wild, Sloppy Mess In Bizarre New Photos
1 of 11
Jessica Simpson was just pictured looking wacky and seemingly drunk in West Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. The fashion entrepreneur and former pop star was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant with husband Eric Johnson. She held on to his arm as they walked to their car. While inside, Simpson was snapped making bizarre faces and looking more dazed than ever! Click through to see the insane photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time the weary star has been spotted looking dazed and confused while on a late night outing.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just this April, Simpson, 37, had to be helped out of a restaurant by her husband, 38, after she allegedly couldn’t hold herself up!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The known booze-lover had to get help for her substance-abuse issues back in 2015, after Johnson gave her a strict ultimatum. 

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"He is worried sick that Jess' conduct is going to start affecting their two children and that their oldest is starting to realize there's something wrong with mommy," a source told Radar at the time.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider even claimed the wild party girl had been downing Adderall pills with her liquor!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As is clear in recent photos, Simpson has not let go of her hard-partying lifestyle just yet.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As one point during the night, she began tripping over her own heels while walking along the sidewalk.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She had to lean on her doting hubby to keep from falling on her face!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The couple, who married in 2014, share kids Maxwell, 5, and Ace, 4.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider previously suggested that Simpson's alcohol abuse was beginning to cause issues in her marriage to Johnson, and she would have to stop ignoring he reality of her problem. Do you think Simpson looks drunk in these photos? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments