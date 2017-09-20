Jessica Simpson Is A Wild, Sloppy Mess In Bizarre New Photos

Jessica Simpson was just pictured looking wacky and seemingly drunk in West Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. The fashion entrepreneur and former pop star was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant with husband Eric Johnson. She held on to his arm as they walked to their car. While inside, Simpson was snapped making bizarre faces and looking more dazed than ever! Click through to see the insane photos. was just pictured looking wacky and seemingly drunk in West Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. The fashion entrepreneur and former pop star was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant with husband. She held on to his arm as they walked to their car. While inside, Simpson was snapped making bizarre faces and looking more dazed than ever! Click through to see the insane photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time the weary star has been spotted looking dazed and confused while on a late night outing.

"He is worried sick that Jess' conduct is going to start affecting their two children and that their oldest is starting to realize there's something wrong with mommy," a source told Radar at the time.

An insider even claimed the wild party girl had been downing Adderall pills with her liquor!

As is clear in recent photos, Simpson has not let go of her hard-partying lifestyle just yet.

As one point during the night, she began tripping over her own heels while walking along the sidewalk.

She had to lean on her doting hubby to keep from falling on her face!

The couple, who married in 2014, share kids Maxwell, 5, and Ace, 4.