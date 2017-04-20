1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Bleary-eyed Jessica Simpson held onto hubby Eric to avoid tripping.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar readers know, the 36-year-old's bad habits became problematic in 2015, leading her husband to discuss drastic measure if she didn't get help.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Things reached a climax in early May, when Eric told Jess he has had enough and issued his ultimatum,” a source spilled about the troubled couple at the time.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Simpson and Johnson have two children, Maxwell and Ace, but the former NFL star told their mother that she had to get help over accusations of her substance abuse problems immediately, said the source at the time.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to the insider, Simpson relied on the prescription drug Adderall to keep her 5-foot-3 frame at a mere 92 pounds and shockingly, she is usually downing her pills with Scotch.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “She can’t be in denial any longer about the toll that her problems have taken on her marriage,”the source previously said.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI There's certainly more than meets the eye with this powerhouse couple.