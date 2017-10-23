Jessa Duggar Shares ‘Gross’ Photos Of Filthy House: ‘This Is Real Life!’

11 of 11

But Duggar defended the shocking photos, as she fired back, "There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. Some of y'all may be thinking, 'C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror...' I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think 'I don't have time right now.' But it only takes a few min... here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids-- sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever."