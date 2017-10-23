Jessa Duggar Shares ‘Gross’ Photos Of Filthy House: ‘This Is Real Life!’ thumbnail

Jessa Duggar Shares ‘Gross’ Photos Of Filthy House: ‘This Is Real Life!’

From stained sheets to piles of diapers, the ‘Counting On’ star’s dirty home exposed.

Jessa Duggar gave fans a look inside her home with husband Ben Seewald – and the photos are anything but picture perfect! Click through to see 10 shocking photos of her filthy house.
“This is real life, y’all,” Duggar wrote. In the first photo, her guest bed is covered with unfolded clothes. “6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed... can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry,” she captioned the picture.
In the second snap, Duggar revealed she hasn't dusted a side table in at least six months. 
But it only gets worse, as her bed sheets are stained with her youngest son Henry’s dried up spit. “I've slept on for who knows how many nights,” she wrote.
“Handprints on the mirror,” Duggar captioned the fourth photo. “Spurgeon's beautiful artwork that happened when he found a pen that was left out.
Duggar then posted a photo of a pile of 12 diapers on a dresser.
In another snap, her children’s toy blocks are scattered all over the floor.
She captioned the next shocking snap, “Sink full of dishes.”
“Oil splatters and food particles on the stovetop,” she wrote. “Probably has been a few months since it's been wiped down."
Followers slammed the reality star for the filthy home over Instagram. “I mean, but did it really need to be posted on instagram? #gross,” one user commented, as another wrote, “For as long as it took you to type this you could have had it cleaned up. Come on Jess, get it together girl. And if you’d rather spend time with the boys than clean which is acceptable, hire a housekeeper/nanny. It’s not like you can’t afford it.”
But Duggar defended the shocking photos, as she fired back, “There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. Some of y'all may be thinking, 'C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror...' I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think 'I don't have time right now.' But it only takes a few min... here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids-- sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

