Even though Jennifer Lawrence was caught on camera riding a stripper pole on April 27, that's not stopping her from putting on more of a show!
The 26-year-old actress was spotted letting her dog take a potty break by pulling her SUV over in New York City this weekend.
These photos are the latest embarrassment for JLaw. Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com revealed world exclusive footage of the Hunger Games star going wild in a strip club.
The video showed JLaw getting down and dirty on the stripper pole and getting all over a mystery male — who definitely wasn't her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky!
"She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced!" an eyewitness told Radar. "At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing!"
"It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun," she said. What do you think of JLaw's behavior lately? Tell us your thoughts below!
