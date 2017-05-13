1 of 9
Jennifer Lawrence hung out with her pals and smoked cigarettes outside London's Phoenix Artist's Club on Thursday -- with her much older boyfriend nowhere in sight. Photographers caught Lawrence dressed to kill in a faux leopard print coat and thigh-high boots. The Hunger Games actress has been dating director Darren Aronofsky. Click through Radar's gallery for more!
The Oscar winner portrays a sexy Russian spy in her new movie. In London, Lawrence took a cigarette break outside the club and showed off her legs in thigh-high boots as she chatted with pals.
As Radar has reported, Lawrence has been romancing a much older man, her director Aronofsky. He helmed a recent movie she shot, a psychological horror thriller called mother! It also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Kristen Wiig.
The Joy actress seemed to be enjoying nightlife in London on Thursday as she's had a busy filming schedule with Red Sparrow. Radar has reported she's seeing former director Aronofsky but her friends can't stand him because he's a snob, a source said.
Lawrence, 26, has previously been spotted on set in Austria shooting other scenes for Red Sparrow. Meanwhile, rumors have flown about the status of her relationship with Aronofsky, 48. As Radar has reported, a source has said she plans to elope with her boyfriend this summer!
Lawrence's beau Aronofsky was previously married to actress Rachel Weisz, 47. Although Lawrence has rarely been seen publicly with him, Radar caught the two on a lunch date in New York together last year.
In her new movie Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays a young intelligence officer whose dreams of becoming a prima ballerina are shattered when she breaks her leg. Then she's recruited to a Russian spy agency. It's another sexy part for the leggy young star.
Lawrence hasn't mentioned her romance with movie director Aronofsky – and the stunning 22-year age gap between them! But as Radar reported, a PEOPLE source recently said, "Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused….They keep to themselves and don't seem to want a lot of attention." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
