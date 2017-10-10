Bye, Ben! Jen Garner Ditches Ex Affleck & Whisks Kids Away To Texas Family Reunion

Garner, 45, took in a weekend filled with family fun in an attempt to give her kids the best and most normal life possible despite the highly publicized drama surrounding their troubled father. Onlookers reveal to Radar exclusively the actress and her three children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck — arrived at College Station, Texas at 11am on Saturday, October 7th in a huge blacked out Suburban. Girl next door Garner and clan met sisters Susannah Garner Carpenter and Melissa Wylie at a modest hotel where rooms average $100 a night. Photo credit: Coleman-Raynor

While Garner seemed relieved to be surrounded by family during this time of grief, an eyewitness said "She looked tired, like she'd had a long week and was looking forward to seeing her sisters and children."

From there, the group met up with about 60 members of their extended family (including her father Bill - who is a Texas A&M alumni - mother, Patricia, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other) at Cafe Eccel, a local Greek-themed restaurant and would later move on to the Texas A&M University College Football match.

An eyewitness explained: "Jennifer and her sisters were inseparable from the moment she arrived, but she had a huge grin on her face and was obviously really excited to be at the reunion. As she doesn't get back east so much she was in high demand at the gathering and constantly chatting to various family members."

"She posed for lots of pictures with relatives both elderly and very young and was proudly wearing her Texas A&M shirt in preparation for the big game [against Alabama Tide later that evening]."

It appears Garner's attempt to raise humble humans has been working. Like any normal kid, her three children interacted with the group quite nicely. "It was very cute and everyone smiled," said the insider.

And like the truly devout relative that she is, Garner was the last to leave as the reunion came to a close later that day. "The family gathering started to wind down at 3:30pm, but Jennifer was one of the last to leave, at around 4:30pm, escorting out her mother and waving off various members of the family. "

Garner, who was born in Houston, TX, took the opportunity to spend some extra quality time with her kiddos as they visited her family's roots. The humble star and her family hopped in golf buggies as they took in a tour of the university campus.

A campus source told Radar: "The campus is huge and the kids all loved getting to ride on a golf buggy — they got to go pretty fast on them too. The volunteers who were giving the tour made it fun too with lots of facts about the college and its history."