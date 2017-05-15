1 of 8
Bras are no friends of Jennifer Aniston’s! The sexy Mrs. Theroux wore a little white tee that showed off her breasts, seen in RadarOnline.com’s gallery. Click through seven shots of her raciest outfit in a while!
So pert! A braless Aniston displayed her nipples in a skintight white t-shirt in West Hollywood on May 11.
The 48-year-old Office Party star proudly stepped out without her brassiere for a shopping trip.
A top doc previously told Radar that the actress definitely looked like she had a boob job. “Ms. Aniston looks to have gotten her breasts augmented with a conservative B cup size implant and natural contouring, as opposed to unnatural implant rising up to her neck. Her breasts look much fuller than they used to," said Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Susan Evans, who has not treated Aniston.
Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka "Dr. Miami,” who has also not treated Aniston, told Radar, "Jennifer is definitely looking bigger on top."
Her nipples were front and center in the t-shirt as she shopped without a bra!
Dr. Zara Harutyunyan— who has not worked on Aniston — said, "It looks like Jennifer Aniston has undergone a vampire breast lift, using her own growth factors to increase the shape and look of her cleavage. She could have also gotten a breast lift also knows as a Mastopexy surgery, which would help raise and firm her breasts."
What do you think about Jen's risqué look?
