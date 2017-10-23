Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Cradling Bump Amid Pregnancy Shocker thumbnail

Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Cradling Bump Amid Pregnancy Shocker

See photos of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star's burgeoning belly!

Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Cradling Bump Amid Pregnancy Shocker
Jenelle Evans took photos with her husband David Eason at the Teen Mom 2 reunion – and one of her poses may have given away her possible pregnancy! Click through to see photos of Evans’ belly bump.
Evans stunned in a plunging purple mini dress for the reunion special. The tight-fitting look put the 25-year-old’s possible baby bump on full display!
The MTV star even cradled her stomach while posing for photos. She quickly removed her hand from her bump in the video.
"She is pregnant," one user commented on the video. "Look at her belly, and she held it too! Then moved her arms."
A second commenter wrote, "Bet the way she keeps grabbing her belly she gotta another kiddo on the way!" A third said, "She touch her belly and then quickly moves her hand. I'm sure a pregnancy announcement will be soon."
The pregnancy speculation started when the mother-of-three appeared to have a bump in an Instagram photo last week.
In September, her stomach appeared fuller in a bikini shot.
Do you think Evans is pregnant? Tell us in the comments!

