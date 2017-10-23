Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Cradling Bump Amid Pregnancy Shocker

Jenelle Evans took photos with her husband David Eason at the Teen Mom 2 reunion – and one of her poses may have given away her possible pregnancy! Click through to see photos of Evans’ belly bump.

The MTV star even cradled her stomach while posing for photos. She quickly removed her hand from her bump in the video.

A second commenter wrote, "Bet the way she keeps grabbing her belly she gotta another kiddo on the way!" A third said, "She touch her belly and then quickly moves her hand. I'm sure a pregnancy announcement will be soon."