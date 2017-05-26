1 of 10

Facebook/Twitter Facebook/Twitter Barbara over her son Jace, 7, her baby daddy #2, Jenelle Evans is having one bad week. Just two days after losing her custody battle with her motherover her son, 7, her baby daddy #2, Nathan Griffith , has moved on with a hot new girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Heaven or hell we will meet each other in the afterlife!!! pic.twitter.com/T7A33JeCLg — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) May 14, 2017 Griffith’s mystery woman is 29-year-old brunette beauty Ashley Lanhart.

How lucky am I @GroundLevelUp pic.twitter.com/DNgHkVT9cz — A.lynn (@lanhardt) May 19, 2017 Lanhart currently lives in Sarasota, Florida, but just announced she’s moving with help from Griffith’s military discount. Is she going to shack up with her man in South Carolina?

@lanhardt #StopIt 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/UBJzhFglVC — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) May 15, 2017 Griffith and Lanhart both love to work out. She frequently checks in to a local gym.

MOVING TRUCK BOOKED! Can't believe I'll be a homeowner on Friday. 🙌🏻🏡 thx u @GroundLevelUp 4 being in the military & getting me a discount 😘 — A.lynn (@lanhardt) May 21, 2017 Lanhart is moving this week, but according to her Facebook page, the move has been a work in progress since April.

It is unclear if she has met Kaiser, almost 3, the son he shares with Evans, 25.

Griffith and Evans aren’t exactly on good terms. Radar recently reported that he threatened his baby mama with child abuse accusations after the tot was spotted with bruises on his arms . (She denied any abuse.)

The Teen Mom 2 star was dealt a devastating blow on Wednesday, as her mom Barbara maintained full custody over Jace. Evans was given more visitation instead