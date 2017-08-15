Jenelle Rips Ex Nathan For Bad Mom Claims After Son Is On Boat Without Life Jacket

Jenelle Evans ’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith has been accusing her of being a bad mom in explosive Twitter rants. After Griffith expressed his concern over their son not wearing a life jacket on a boat, the Teen Mom 2 star fired back exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“This is why I am so concerned about his well-being," Griffith tweeted in response to the video. "Kaiser is now so scared to be in deep water.”

Fans slammed the mother-of-three too for the shocking video. “Where the hell is his damn life jacket?” one user wrote. “Wtf is wrong with you?” Another fired, “He needs a life jacket on, if he falls over it wouldn’t be good, come on [Jenelle] you should know better.”

Evans defended her decision to take his life jacket off exclusively told Radar. “The Snapchat video I posted of Kaiser I made public on purpose," she said. "The boat wasn't in motion, was anchored and it was VERY hot. So Kaiser took his life jacket off for a few minutes inside the boat.”

She then slammed her ex-fiancé for calling her out over Twitter. “If Nathan is so concerned maybe he should report it to the authorities not to Twitter,” she said. “I'm so sick of this drama from him. There's lots of reasons behind Nathan's behavior right now, but to protect my son I'm not posting it publicly and that's no one else's business but my own and my lawyer.”

According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, “North Carolina requires anyone younger than 13 to wear an appropriate life vest when on a recreational vessel that is underway.”

He then claimed, “Kaiser used to love the water, but [now] Kaiser is petrified of the water. Why? Kaiser told me he fell off the boat! Am I worried? Yes I am petrified!”

But Evans alleged exclusively to Radar that she is the one who contacted him regarding their son. “Nathan is upset because I simply asked him and his mother if Kaiser has been spanked this past weekend,” she said. “Nathan claimed no, but then claimed, ‘I’ll spank him if and when I want cause I’m his father.” She continued that she is “highly against” physical punishment and that she will be speaking to her lawyer