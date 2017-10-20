Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell

I had such an amazing time with @projectmermaids . Im super thankful to have this opportunity to make my dream come true since I was a little girl, which was being a mermaid!!! I love free diving, scuba diving, and this just topped it all. This is an organization that helps to clean up all the trash on our beaches! I’m here to bring attention to this issue and ask to spread awareness. We need to teach our younger generation so we can save our earth, keep it healthy, and save our wildlife. 🌊💕 #MermaidLife #SaveOurBeach @projectmermaids @angelinaventurellaphoto

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT