Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell thumbnail

Whoa Baby!

Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell

Is the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star finally announcing her pregnancy?

By
Posted on
Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell thumbnail
View gallery 10
Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell
1 of 10
Jenelle Evans stripped down to a bikini for a sexy photo shoot – and her belly bump was on full display! The Teen Mom 2 star showed off her possible baby bump amid speculation that she’s expecting her fourth child.
Evans transformed into a mermaid for a photo shoot with Project Mermaids.
The mother-of-four rocked a black bikini top and blue mermaid fin for the stunning shoot.
Hiding something? Evans’ high-waisted blue fin came above her stomach in a possible attempt to hide her bump.
The MTV star also covered up her stomach with strategic poses in some shots.
The photos come after fans speculated Evans could be pregnant with her fourth child. Evans appeared to have a bump in an Instagram photo posted earlier this week.
Then in September, her stomach appeared fuller in a bikini photo.
“Is Jenelle Evans pregnant again?” a fan commented on the photo, as another said, “Jenelle Evans is pregnant with her fourth child.”
Evans is mother to Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffin and Ensley with husband David Eason.
Do you think she’s pregnant? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments