Jenelle Evans Shows Off Bump In Sexy Bikini Photos Amid Pregnancy Bombshell

Jenelle Evans
stripped down to a bikini for a sexy photo shoot – and her belly bump was on full display! The Teen Mom 2
star showed off her possible baby bump amid speculation that she’s expecting her fourth child.
Hiding something? Evans’ high-waisted blue fin came above her stomach in a possible attempt to hide her bump.
The photos come after fans speculated Evans could be pregnant with her fourth child. Evans appeared to have a bump in an Instagram photo posted earlier this week.
“Is Jenelle Evans pregnant again?” a fan commented on the photo, as another said, “Jenelle Evans is pregnant with her fourth child.”
Evans is mother to Jace
with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis
, Kaiser
with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffin
and Ensley
with husband David Eason
.
Do you think she’s pregnant? Tell us in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.