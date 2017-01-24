1 of 8
Bravo
Bravo
Jax Taylor is known for his womanizing ways on Vanderpump Rules, but he may have also experimented with men! Click through these seven slides to find out the truth regarding his sexuality.
Bravo
Bravo
Taylor was roasted by his friends on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, and Tom Schwartz resurfaced one of the cast's biggest scandals yet! "He's slept with many, many women," Katie Maloney's husband joked. "And a few men!"
Bravo
Bravo
Taylor, 37, immediately denied the allegation, but Schwartz continued to tell the story of how Taylor may have hooked up with a man while he was an aspiring model in Miami!
Bravo
Bravo
Taylor previously admitted to kissing a man on Watch What Happens Live, but declined to give any other details at the time.
Bravo
Bravo
Taylor's sexuality first came into question during Scheana and Mike Shay's joint bachelor/bachelorette trip to Miami in 2014. He met with his friend John and the two shared an intimate moment.
Bravo
Bravo
Taylor also revealed that he lived with John, and they shared a room. John kept some of his nude photos after he moved out as well.
Bravo
Bravo
The bartender denied that they had an affair at the time, and the season progressed with the Shays' wedding.
Bravo
Bravo
Do you think Taylor is gay? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: