Jax Taylor is known for his womanizing ways on Vanderpump Rules, but he may have also experimented with men! Click through these seven slides to find out the truth regarding his sexuality.

Katie Maloney's husband joked. "And a few men!" Taylor was roasted by his friends on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, and Tom Schwartz resurfaced one of the cast's biggest scandals yet! "He's slept with many, many women,"

Taylor, 37, immediately denied the allegation, but Schwartz continued to tell the story of how Taylor may have hooked up with a man while he was an aspiring model in Miami!

Taylor previously admitted to kissing a man on Watch What Happens Live , but declined to give any other details at the time.

Taylor also revealed that he lived with John, and they shared a room. John kept some of his nude photos after he moved out as well.

The bartender denied that they had an affair at the time, and the season progressed with the Shays' wedding.