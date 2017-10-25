Radar Told You First! Inside Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus’ Romance: ‘It’s Amazing’ thumbnail

Radar Told You First! Inside Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus’ Romance: ‘It’s Amazing’

From romantic trips to steamy photos, details on their relationship exposed.

Javi Marroquin confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, but Radar told you about their romance first! Kailyn Lowry's ex-husband gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive update on his relationship with DeJesus.
"It's amazing with Bri and me," Marroquin, 24, told Radar.
Marroquin and DeJesus have been seeing each other over the past few months. Earlier this month, he told Radar that they are taking their romance slow. "We talked about that and we said there is no rush," he said. "Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush."
Marroquin then praised his new girlfriend. "She's a really cool girl," he said. "Her whole family is awesome. She's really beautiful. We text back and forth. We'll see what happens."
In September, the couple hung out in New York City before going on a family vacation to Disney World. "It was actually a lot of fun," he told Radar at the time. "I did enjoy this weekend."
Marroquin revealed over Instagram live that they plan to take a vacation without their children for his birthday in December.
But their relationship isn't drama free, as DeJesus slammed his ex-wife when fans accused her of stealing Marroquin from her.
"One woman's trash is another woman's treasure," DeJesus wrote on Twitter. "We aren't friends. Never were. Just cause Dr. Miami scheduled us to do it together doesn't mean anything lol."
Do you think they make a cute couple? Tell us in the comments.

