Radar Told You First! Inside Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus’ Romance: ‘It’s Amazing’

Javi Marroquin confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, but Radar told you about their romance first! Kailyn Lowry's ex-husband gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive update on his relationship with DeJesus. confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star, but Radar told you about their romance first!'s ex-husband gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive update on his relationship with DeJesus.

"It's amazing with Bri and me," Marroquin, 24, told Radar.

Marroquin and DeJesus have been seeing each other over the past few months . Earlier this month, he told Radar that they are taking their romance slow. "We talked about that and we said there is no rush," he said. "Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush."

Marroquin then praised his new girlfriend . "She's a really cool girl," he said. "Her whole family is awesome. She's really beautiful. We text back and forth. We'll see what happens."

Marroquin revealed over Instagram live that they plan to take a vacation without their children for his birthday in December.

"One woman's trash is another woman's treasure," DeJesus wrote on Twitter. "We aren't friends. Never were. Just cause Dr. Miami scheduled us to do it together doesn't mean anything lol."