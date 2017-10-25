Radar Told You First! Inside Javi Marroquin & Briana DeJesus’ Romance: ‘It’s Amazing’

Javi Marroquin
confirmed his relationship with Teen Mom 2
co-star Briana DeJesus
, but Radar told you about their romance first! Kailyn Lowry
's ex-husband gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive update on his relationship with DeJesus.
"It's amazing with Bri and me," Marroquin, 24, told Radar.
Marroquin then praised his new girlfriend
. "She's a really cool girl," he said. "Her whole family is awesome. She's really beautiful. We text back and forth. We'll see what happens."
Marroquin revealed over Instagram live that they plan to take a vacation without their children for his birthday in December.
"One woman's trash is another woman's treasure," DeJesus wrote on Twitter. "We aren't friends. Never were. Just cause Dr. Miami scheduled us to do it together doesn't mean anything lol."
