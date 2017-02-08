1 of 10

E!Online/Caroline Greyshock E!Online/Caroline Greyshock Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge was seriously injured in an ATM accident on Feb. 5. Click through RadarOnline.com's exclusive gallery of photos to see the sweet 8-year-old girl as a newborn baby.

E!Online/Caroline Greyshock E!Online/Caroline Greyshock Jamie Lynn was thrilled when Maddie Briann Aldridge — her daughter with then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge — was born on June 19, 2008, at Southwestern Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock "Being a mom is the best feeling in the world," gushed Jamie Lynn, who was just 16 at the time . "I love taking care of her. It is so much fun. I just want to hug her and kiss her, and I'm happy all the time."

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock Casey Aldridge, then 18, was a proud papa. "He held my hand the whole time. He wanted to be there. He knew he couldn't miss it," Jamie Lynn said about her ex witnessing their daughter's birth.

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock "The first time I saw her, it was surreal. You can't even imagine that moment. She just looked at me, and she really didn't cry at first," noted Jamie Lynn. "I was scared, and then she started screaming. It is the best feeling in the world."

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock At the time, Jamie Lynn's big sister Britney flew to the area to celebrate Maddie's birth — a sad precursor to the singer rushing to be by her niece's side following her recent tragic ATM accident.

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock As Radar reported, Maddie was out riding the all terrain vehicle when she flipped it into a pond and became trapped underwater.

Caroline Greyshock Caroline Greyshock Jamie Watson, were While Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband,were unable to free Maddie , authorities arrived within minutes and rescued the girl.