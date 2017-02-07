1 of 10
Jamie Lynn Spears was sent reeling after her daughter's near-fatal accident in Louisiana, but the star and her family have once again been thrust into danger following a massive and potentially deadly storm descended on New Orleans, where they are holding vigil at little Maddie's bedside.
Thousands of New Orleans residents were left without power after the twisted wrecked havoc on the city, where the Spears family is currently gathered.
As Radar reported, Maddie was driving an ATV around her family's Louisiana property when she veered off course and became submerged in water.
X
Share this: