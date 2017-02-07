1 of 10

Jamie Lynn Spears was sent reeling after her daughter's near-fatal accident in Louisiana, but the star and her family have once again been thrust into danger following a massive and potentially deadly storm descended on New Orleans, where they are holding vigil at little Maddie's bedside.

Some of my favorite moments in #weather in 2016. Looking forward to 2017! #tornado #sunset #supercell #rainbow pic.twitter.com/LFDpyBRJSM — Jacob Dickey (@jacobdickeywx) December 31, 2016 Twitter/@jacobdickeywx A tornado has struck New Orleans East, raining down destruction on the city where Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie, 8, was airlifted following her ATV accident on Feb. 5.

N.O. EAST TORNADO: Roofs lifted off homes,, and other serious damage reported throughout New Orleans East. pic.twitter.com/mT2A16QEOm — Keith Esparros (@kesparros) February 7, 2017 Initial reports indicated there was major damage to homes and businesses in the area.

Thousands of New Orleans residents were left without power after the twisted wrecked havoc on the city, where the Spears family is currently gathered.

Jamie Watson, 34, A horrified Jamie Lynn, 25, and husband34, struggled to save her before emergency responders from Acadian Ambulance Services pulled her from the pond.

Maddie on the finish line at Loretta Lynn's A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Jul 25, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT "This is an extremely tragic accident," the Sheriff said of Maddie, who was listed in critical condition after she was whisked to a hospital in New Orleans. "The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident."

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST Jamie Lynn's big sister, Britney had canceled all rehearsals for her "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas and was flying to be by her family's side as they held vigil in New Orleans.