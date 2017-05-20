1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images A lavish reception was planned for Pippa, 33, and Matthews, 41, in the back garden of her parents' mansion. Michael and Carole Middleton's daughter and her new husband will party in a glass marquee in the garden that features cherry blossom trees.

Getty Images Getty Images Just married! Pippa Middleton was glowing as she left St. Mark's Church in Englefield after marrying Matthews on Saturday, May 20. Her sister Kate Middleton was there to hold her train—just as Pippa had during Kate's royal wedding to Prince William.

MEGA MEGA After the wedding party and guests, including tennis legend Roger Federer, mingled outside the wedding church, Pippa and her groom headed to the reception.

MEGA MEGA Prince Harry was at the wedding--but where was his galpal Meghan Markle? Insiders speculated that Markle, who is in London, was banned from the wedding itself by Pippa, who didn't want to be upstaged . But sources expected the Suits star to attend the more freewheeling reception, where guests are set to party until 3 a.m.!

MEGA MEGA At Pippa and Matthews' reception after the rustic wedding, guests will reportedly enjoy a five-course meal and 20,000 Hors d'oeuvres prepared by a team of 40 chefs, according to reports. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and Matthews have a Scottish-themed reception and the 300 guests will be served haggis canapés and lamb from the Glen Affric region of Scotland at the reception, as well as local whiskey.

MEGA MEGA Guests invited to both the wedding and reception were reportedly told to bring two outfits--one for the service and one for the after-party. Lots of music was planned so that revelers could dance the night away and Pippa was expected to wear a second stylish dress after she stunned in her Giles Deacon wedding gown.