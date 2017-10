Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Tonight on, WWE honored three women, Dianne Primavera, Julie Zaveral, and Sherri Goldstein, who have battled breast cancer and who are now taking action to help others fight the disease. Watch here! To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWE is continuing its partnership with Susan G. Komen for the sixth consecutive year by encouraging fans to take action in the fight against breast cancer through the“Unleash Your Warrior” campaign. Unleash Your Warrior celebrates everyday heroes making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, encouraging them to “Be Strong, Act Bold, Always Believe,” a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.