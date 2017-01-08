1 of 7
Heidi Klum is staying true to her word about being a nudist while she vacations with her boyfriend Vito Schnabel in Miami. Keep clicking through to see her most totally topless snaps on the trip.
The 43-year-old Project Runway host started out in a tiny bikini, but quickly whipped off her top and displayed her nipples for all the world to see.
"I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist," she told Ocean Drive magazine in November.
"I have no problems with nudity at all. I'm very free," she added. "When I go to the beach, it's in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."
Klum and Schnabel have been dating since 2014, and while she's been known to boast about their "amazing connection" despite their 13-year age difference, the pair has faced some rocky times.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Schnabel was caught in a cheating scandal in December 2015 after he was spotted getting cozy with actress Dakota Johnson.
Do you think Klum is desperate to keep her much-younger boyfriend?
