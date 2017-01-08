Heidi Klum is staying true to her word about being a nudist while she vacations with her boyfriend Vito Schnabel in Miami. Keep clicking through to see her most totally topless snaps on the trip.

INSTAR Images

INSTAR Images

Do you think Klum is desperate to keep her much-younger boyfriend? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.