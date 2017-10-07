Rose McGowan Rips Other Actresses For ‘Silence’ About Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan went on a Twitter tirade on Friday night to slam other actresses for saying nothingHarvey Weinstein. TheCharmed star allegedly received a settlement from Weinstein that totaled $100,000, according to theNew York Times. Now McGowan is apparently not happy about the silence of other Hollywood ladies. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. went on a Twitter tirade on Friday night to slam other actresses for saying nothing about the ALLEGED sexual harassment scandal involving producer. TheCharmed star allegedly received a settlement from Weinstein that totaled $100,000, according to theNew York Times. Now McGowan is apparently not happy about the silence of other Hollywood ladies. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more.

Coming clean? McGowan was spotted running a few errands with a friend, including going to a car wash in Los Angeles.

McGowan leaped into the headlines this week after it was revealed she reportedly received a six-figure settlement from Miramax titan Weinstein over ALLEGED sexual harassment. The actress has yet to confirm the story.

McGowan dressed super casual for her outing. She released some harsh tweets about other female stars after many didn't comment on Weinstein's scandal. The actress tweeted, "Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening."

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who won Oscars appearing in Weinstein films, kept silent after news of the producer's alleged misdeeds with women hit the headlines. The publication called the women, "Hollywood hypocrites." As the Daily Mail reported, big names such as, and, who won Oscars appearing in Weinstein films, kept silent after news of the producer's alleged misdeeds with women hit the headlines. The publication called the women, "Hollywood hypocrites."

Ashley Judd has raised allegations that she was harassed in a hotel room by veteran Hollywood mogul Weinstein; the producer has NOT admitted Judd's claims are true. Judd later went on to star in two films for Weinstein after the alleged incident occurred. Another star, McGowan, gave credit to Patricia Arquette, Lena Denham, Brie Larson and Jessica Chastain for their support following the news involving her and Judd.

Weinstein has taken an indefinite leave of absence from his company while the scandal goes on and has vowed to sue theNew York Times . McGowan commented on Twitter , "Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave."

McGowan, 44, wasn't happy with the silence about the scandal tweeting, "... ladies of Hollywood, where are you?" She has long spoken out about sexism in showbiz.

No Hollywood sisterhood? When a fan asked McGowan on Twitter, "How about we get all these powerful abusers out of power, instead of attacking those they've hurt?," she replied, "I’m speaking to those he hasn’t." She also wrote, "Agents, managers, Directors, casting agents, producers, distributors, SAG, DGA, PGA, Studio heads, Network = 30 year cover up."