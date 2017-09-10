Gwen Stefani Takes Sons To Church After IVF Pregnancy News

Gwen Stefani took her boys by ex-husband Gavin Rossdale to church in Los Angeles on Sunday—as she's expecting her first child with Blake Shelton! The singer, 47, took her boys by ex-husbandto church in Los Angeles on Sunday—as she's expecting her first child with! The singer, 47, has undergone successful IVF treatments , sources say, as Radar exclusively reported last week. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Praying for her fourth baby? The singer looked radiant on Sunday, Sept. 10 in L.A. as she and her boys attended church services.

Stefani wore a striped mini-dress that was belted at the waist but roomy enough so that a baby bump wasn't obviously apparent. According to Radar sources, however, she is several month along with Shelton's child. http://radaronline.com/videos/gwen-stefani-pregnant-ivf-blake-shelton/

Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. The family appeared to enjoy their day at church. The Voice judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show , is already a mom to sons, 11,, 9, and, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. The family appeared to enjoy their day at church.

According to a Radar insider, Stefani and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months. She has cleared her work slate and Shelton will be free from duties after September.

"Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys," the source told Radar. "They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."

Stylish Stefani wore her platinum hair back in a ponytail during her day with her boys. Her divorce from rocker Rossdale was finalized last year.

The protective mom kept a close eye on her boys through her trademark fancy sunglasses. Shelton wasn't with them on Sunday, but the country star has often been seen having fun with Stefani's kids. He celebrated Easter with Stefani and all of her relatives