Gwen Stefani Takes Sons To Church After IVF Pregnancy News

Praying for her fourth baby? The singer looked radiant on Sunday, Sept. 10 in L.A. as she and her boys attended church services.
Stefani wore a striped mini-dress that was belted at the waist but roomy enough so that a baby bump wasn't obviously apparent. According to Radar sources, however, she is several month along with Shelton's child. http://radaronline.com/videos/gwen-stefani-pregnant-ivf-blake-shelton/
The Voice
judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show
, is already a mom to sons Kingston
, 11, Zuma
, 9, and Apollo
, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. The family appeared to enjoy their day at church.
According to a Radar insider, Stefani and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months. She has cleared her work slate and Shelton will be free from duties after September.
"Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys," the source told Radar. "They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."
Stylish Stefani wore her platinum hair back in a ponytail during her day with her boys. Her divorce from rocker Rossdale was finalized last year.
Radar exclusively reported that Stefani has been visiting an IVF clinic in Torrance, Calif., and combining those treatments with fertility-specific acupuncture, a method she turned to before conceiving Apollo, her youngest boy, a source spilled.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.