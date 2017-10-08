Gwen Stefani Wears Roomy Shirt To Church As Pregnancy Rumors Fly thumbnail

Where's Blake?

Shelton is MIA while singer spends time with her kids.

Gwen Stefani is pregnant by her The Voice co-star and boyfriend Blake Shelton, as RadarOnline.com has reported. Sources say that singer Stefani, 47, is expecting his baby after IVF treatments. On Sunday, October 8, she took her children Apollo and Zuma to church in Los Angeles and was wearing a very roomy shirt perfect to hide a baby bump. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Is Stefani reciting her prayers for her fourth baby? The singer was smiling Sunday as she and two of her boys were seen attending church services.

Stefani wore a top that was so loose that a baby bump wasn't obviously apparent. According to Radar sources, however, she is several month along with Shelton's child.

The Voice judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show,  is already a mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. Now, Radar sources say, she is in the family way with country star Shelton.

According to a Radar insider, Stefani and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months.

The Radar spy said, "Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys. They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."

On Sunday, Stefani showed her nurturing style, holding hands with her boys as they walked into church services.

The No Doubt singer frequently attends church on Sundays, but Shelton didn't come with her.

But Stefani and Shelton are together often, including last week at a restaurant opening, where the couple kissed in front of delighted fans in Oklahoma. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

