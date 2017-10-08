Gwen Stefani Wears Roomy Shirt To Church As Pregnancy Rumors Fly

The Voice judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show, is already a mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. Now, Radar sources say, she is in the family way with country star Shelton.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 9
According to a Radar insider, Stefani and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 9
The Radar spy said, "Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys. They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 9
On Sunday, Stefani showed her nurturing style, holding hands with her boys as they walked into church services.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 9
The No Doubt singer frequently attends church on Sundays, but Shelton didn't come with her.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
But Stefani and Shelton are together often, including last week at a restaurant opening, where the couple kissed in front of delighted fans in Oklahoma.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
The Voice judge, who met co-star Shelton, 41, while appearing on the NBC reality show, is already a mom to sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. Now, Radar sources say, she is in the family way with country star Shelton.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
According to a Radar insider, Stefani and Shelton have been secretly planning the pregnancy for months.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The Radar spy said, "Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen's boys. They knew they didn't have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
On Sunday, Stefani showed her nurturing style, holding hands with her boys as they walked into church services.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The No Doubt singer frequently attends church on Sundays, but Shelton didn't come with her.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
But Stefani and Shelton are together often, including last week at a restaurant opening, where the couple kissed in front of delighted fans in Oklahoma.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.