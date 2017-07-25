New Victim’s Identity Revealed In Teen’s Deadly Live-Streamed Car Crash

Obdulia Sanchez Jacqueline, and seriously injuring another passenger, who police have now identified. Shock erupted yesterday over the footage 18-year-old live-streamed of her crashing her 2003 Buick into a barbed wire fence and flipping it, in the process killing her 14 year-old sister,, and seriously injuring another passenger, who police have now identified.

The other passenger involved in the tragic car crash in California is 14-year-old Manuela Seja of Fresno. Police said Seja was rushed to the hospital to treat "severe trauma to her right leg." Photo credit: Facebook/@ Manuela Seja

The parents of Obdulia, who drunkenly narrated her sister's death and now has been charged with murder, are speaking out on the tragic case.

"I don't know how to feel. My one daughter killed my other daughter," Obdulia and Jacqueline's father, Nicandro Sanchez, told ABC affiliate KFSN.

"It's an accident," Nicandro insisted. "It happened that way. Who knows why? I think she doesn't know what happened. What I think is she knows she's done something wrong. Because she knows, and that's what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister.” Photo credit: Sontaya Rose Abc30 Action News

Obdulia recently graduated from high school and had spent the past two years in Child Protective Services, according to her parents. It is unclear at this time why she was held under the custody of CPS. Photo credit: Twitter/@SontayaRose

Investigators are also looking into the crash and whether or not Obdulia called 911.

Police told Radar that she was charged with D.U.I. The state's Department of Alcohol Beverage Control is currently trying to track down where the 18-year-old might have gotten the alcohol.