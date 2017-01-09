1 of 8

Fadi Fawaz, the man who claims to have found George Michael's dead body Christmas morning, may have had a shocking secret life as a gay porn star!

According to reports, the 43-year-old hair stylist went by the name "Isaac Mazar" or "Isaac Makar" and appears to be featured in several explicit pictures and videos online, including a profile at the website beefcakehunks.blogspot.com, and a video called "Turkish C**k in a Private Basement."

Fawaz and Michael first hooked up in 2009 , and were said to have remained together until the singer's death. But as Radar previously reported, Fawaz has backtracked on exactly where he was during Michael's last night.

In a statement, he said, "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed."

However, Radar revealed that Fawaz wasn't even with Michael when he died, but rather spent the night outside, in his own car. As Radar reported, police questioned him about the incident on January 5, and released him after.

Other friends say the two haven't been an item since 2015.

Fawaz is still dealing with the fallout after his Twitter sent out a series of tweets saying Michael had tried several times to commit suicide before dying on Christmas. Fawaz later said his account had been hacked, and deleted it