1 of 9
As the tragic details begin to roll in about George Michael's death, his last photos out in the public eye may alarm his fans. Click through to see his sad last appearance at a restaurant in Oxfordshire, just three months before being found dead.
Michael may have been one of the greatest British musicians of all time, but when he stepped out for dinner earlier this year in September, he was nearly unrecognizable due to a dramatic weight gain.
Splash News
Splash News
The star was joined by some pals for dinner in Gorin, Oxfordshire, where they chose to sit down outside on Sept. 14.
Splash News
Splash News
Michael, 53, appeared worn down at dinner, especially after years of rumors that the singer was suffering from an alleged drug addiction.
Splash News
Splash News
The "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" singer had barely been seen in public before his September outing — the last time being when he was spotted finishing rehab in Switzerland in October 2015.
Splash News
Splash News
As RadarOnline.com reported, Michael died in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day, where police are calling his death "unexplainable but not suspicious."
Splash News
Splash News
His longtime manager Michael Lippman revealed to Billboard that Michael's sudden death may have been caused by heart failure.
Splash News
Splash News
His publicist confirmed the news of his death on Dec. 25: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The famous would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time."
Splash News
Splash News
Even more devastating for fans, a music producer teased just weeks ago that Michael was preparing to launch a brand-new album in 2017. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X