The cop who busted George Michael for a "lewd" act in a Los Angeles public restroom is still haunted by the event nearly 20 years later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a curious twist, the former LAPD officer, Marcelo Rodriguez, 48, now heads global security at Sony, the same company that owned the singer's old record label.
When approached by Radar, Rodriquez said: "Thank you, but I do not want to talk about this."
But his ex-wife, Valerie Falduti, admitted the memory of the scandal is still vivid.
"To us it feels like it was just yesterday!" she said.
Rodriguez arrested the former Wham! icon in a public toilet at Beverly Hills' Will Rodgers Memorial Park in April 1998.
The late star, who was hit with 80 hours of community service, later used radio reports of his arrest for a mocking music video, called "Outside."
In the video he's dressed as a cop, clutching a baton, and dancing around a toilet decorated with flashing lights and disco balls.
Rodriguez, 48, unsuccessfully sued the singer for $10 million, claiming the video caused him emotional and mental distress. The legendary singer died at age 53 on Christmas Day at his home in England.
