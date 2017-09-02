George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy – See The Pics thumbnail

FAMOUS FRIENDS

George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy – See The Pics

The famous foursome put on the style at dinner date.

By
Posted on
George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy – See The Pics thumbnail
View gallery 8
George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy – See The Pics
1 of 8
New mom Amal Clooney looked stunning on a dinner date in Italy. She joined husband George Clooney, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso for a ritzy meal – click through the photographs for details. George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy
The famous four dined out at the famous Ristorante Da Ivo in the Italian city on Friday evening.
Amal, 39, dazzled in a glittering royal blue bandeau dress for the date.
Clooney, 56, took a night off from watching their twins and looked delighted to be out and about.
Matt Damon, 46, dressed smartly along with his wife Luciana, 40, who wore a fitted dress that hugged her body.
The famous party is in Italy for the 74th annual Venice Film Festival. Concerns had been raised recently with how thin Amal was looking.
Clooney is busy preparing for the October premiere of his new thriller Suburbicon which he is directing, that stars Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.
Commenting on the arrival of his twins, Ella and Alexander, three months ago the actor said "'Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments