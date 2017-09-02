George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy – See The Pics
New mom Amal Clooney looked stunning on a dinner date in Italy. She joined husband George Clooney, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso for a ritzy meal – click through the photographs for details. George Clooney And Amal Dine Out With Matt Damon And Luciana Barroso In Italy
Clooney is busy preparing for the October premiere of his new thriller Suburbicon which he is directing, that stars Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and Oscar Isaac.
Commenting on the arrival of his twins, Ella and Alexander, three months ago the actor said "'Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins."
