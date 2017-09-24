The 33 Juiciest Secrets The Kardashians Want Hidden, REVEALED! What You Didn’t See On TV

revealed-35-secrets-the-kardashians-want-hidden-PP-SL The Kardashians look like an open book on their reality shows, but there are some secrets that America’s first reality TV family never wanted to come out! Here, Radar exposes the most shocking stories that the Kardashian/Jenner clan probably wished would have stayed on the down-low....just in time for tonight's "10th Anniversary Special" about Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!

Ellen Kardashian’s Revelations: The Kardashians were stunned—and they sued—after Robert Kardashian’s widow, Ellen Pearson, aired all their dirty laundry by selling details from his diaries to In Touch magazine this year. According to the diary entries provided to the magazine by Pearson? She claimed that Kris Jenner allegedly tortured her daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with hair-pulling, arm-twisting and repeated beatings. The Kardashians denied all of Pearson's claims and slapped her with a lawsuit; Pearson then filed a countersuit and both cases have since been settled. Photo credit: S

Charlotte Ronson’s 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party The Truth about Kim’s Sex Tape?: In February 2007, a home sex tape that Kim made with her boyfriend, singer Ray J, in 2003, was mysteriously leaked. Kim purported to be shocked that the tape got out. But she soon settled a lawsuit with Vivid Entertainment, reportedly getting $5 million for the tape -- just six months before Keeping Up with The Kardashians premiered. Reality TV star Janice Dickinson recently claimed to Radar, “Kris Jenner signed a contract with Vivid. Kris approved the video, she signed it along with Kim and Ray J.” A Kardashian rep previously called claims that Kris was involved in the release of the tape “100 percent not true.”

Lamar Odom’s Serial Cheating and Drug Abuse: As Radar readers know, three different mistresses came forward to say Khloe Kardashian’s basketball player husband cheated on her! Stripper Jennifer Richardson, attorney Polina Polonsky and grad student Sandy Schultz told all about their sexy nights with Odom in Star magazine interviews. After their explosive stories, Odom’s alleged addiction to such drugs as OxyContin was revealed, and then, he was busted for DUI. According to sources, Khloe kicked Odom out of their home but so far, there’s no divorce. Photo credit: S

Kris Jenner’s Show Canceled: The momager flunked her six-week summer test to become a talk show queen, as Kris was swiftly canceled, according to Radar’s sources. And Star magazine claimed the show’s crew couldn’t be happier because Kris would show up to the set hung over and was unbearable to the staff. However, Kris denied the allegations, tweeting, “Rumors flying are false.” Photo credit: F

Tragic Secret behind Kris Jenner’s Fame: Star Magazine claimed that Kris’s father, Bob Houghton, was an abusive alcoholic whose drinking binges wrecked his own entrepreneurial ambitions and ultimately led to his death in a grisly car crash. Houghton's former fiancé, Vicky Thomsen, told Star they planned to marry in 1975 in Mexico but after downing margaritas, Bob got behind the wheel of his Porsche and swerved into a vegetable truck, dying in the accident. (Thomsen survived to tell the tale). Another former girlfriend, Leslie Johnson Leech, told Star that Kris likely inherited her dad’s ambition. Photo credit: S

Kris Jenner’s “Bribe”: As Radar has reported, Kris tried to bribe her way to a better review of her summer talk show, Kris, according to New York Post columnist Linda Stasi. Stasi had slammed the show, saying Kris came across as a “demented Norma Desmond.” Kris apparently tried to convince Stassi otherwise, as Stasi reported she received a “bribe” of a dozen Magnolia cupcakes and a $325 sterling silver Tiffany pen! In a note to Stassi, Kris wrote that perhaps she could use the pen to write a “better review next time.” Stassi replied that she’s not allowed to accept bribes! Photo credit: S

Kim’s Family’s Trouble with Kanye: It was all love and kisses when Kim Kardashian’s baby daddy, Kanye West, appeared on Kris Jenner’s talk show this summer. But a source told Radar that before baby North’s birth, the reality beauty’s family didn’t approve of how the singer was treating her. Kris was reportedly horrified when West walked into a street sign and then went on an expletive-laden tirade against photographers in front of pregnant Kim. The Kardashian clan was also allegedly appalled when they saw how West didn’t open a door for massively expectant Kim during a shopping trip to Paris, letting her do it herself! Photo credit: S

Kourtney’s Will Challenge: Kourtney Kardashian contested the will of her late father, Robert, because she believed the document was forged, Radar has reported. Ellen Pearson Kardashian, Robert’s last wife, spoke out in 2012 to Star magazine about how Kourtney had had her dad’s handwriting analyzed to make sure he’d left certain belongings to Pearson. Photo credit: S

Kris Cheated on Bruce?: On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris and Bruce Jenner are shown to be bickering but loving spouses. However, the marriage came under fire when In Touch magazine reported earlier this year that Kris cheated on Bruce when they were living together (before getting married in 1991). While the Kardashian matriarch has denied cheating on Bruce with former boyfriend Todd Waterman, the magazine says he revealed in January 2012 that he had sex with her when she was dating the Olympian. However, Waterman reportedly received a payment of $15,000 to $20,000 after appearing on KUWTK later in 2012, and said that he is no longer allowed to comment about his relationship with Kris. Photo credit: S

Kanye Rejected Kris’ House Plans: As Radar reported, Kris had a big plan to keep her daughter and first grandchild close by –but it was dashed after Kim’s baby daddy, West, rejected the idea of moving into the Kardashians’ neighborhood. Although Kim lived at her mom and Bruce’s house during her pregnancy and while filming KUWTK, Kanye had no interest in living nearby afterwards, fearing Kris would be intruding on their privacy, a Radar source said. So Kimye splashed out a cool $11 million on a luxurious home in Bel Air, far away from the Kardashian country of Calabasas! They’ve since sold that pad and moved into yet another dream home. Photo credit: S

Kris and Bruce’s Sham Marriage: When Radar reported in summer 2013 that Kris and Bruce had separated, the momager was quick to squash the rumors, insisting on a June 26 appearance on The View that she and Bruce were happy together. But when she filed for divorce in September 2014, she listed their date of separation as June 1, 2013 — proving Radar had been right all along! Photo credit: S

Kardashian Sweatshop Scandal: A clothing manufacturer once used by the Kardashians to produce one of their branded lines paid its Chinese workers a paltry 8 cents per garment, an investigation by a leading human rights advocacy group uncovered in 2011. (The allegations do NOT apply to their products sold at Sears.) China Labor Watch, a nonprofit organization fighting sweatshops in the Communist regime, released the startling findings in a probe. Kris claimed as far as she knew, "The factories are very well policed and meet factory standards." Photo credit: S

Kardashian Shows Are Fiction?: Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries told his friends and family that the Kardashians’ reality shows are way more fiction than fact, a source told Radar. According to what Kris told a pal, Kim staged a scene for KUWTK in which she allegedly lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings after Kris playfully threw her into the ocean. Kim was crying hysterically, but then miraculously, the earring was found — and Kris smelled a rat, a source told Radar. Photo credit: E

Kim and Kanye Baby Conflict: Kim reportedly pushed back against West, when he already announced he wanted her to start trying to have another baby right after North’s birth. Now, however, Kim has admitted they’re trying to make a sibling for their daughter. Photo credit: S

Kim and Kanye Plastic Surgery Battle: According to sources, the reality show star has been considering getting plastic surgery to reshape her post-baby body -- but West can’t stand the idea! A source told Radar Kim’s main concern is her droopy F-cup breasts, but she’s also allegedly looking into noninvasive lipo on her tummy and love handles. However, Kanye’s mother, Donda West, passed away after having plastic surgery and he doesn’t want his baby mama taking any drastic measures, sources said. Photo credit: S

Ratings Struggles Doom Show: After almost six years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family doesn’t want you to know it might soon be over! As Radar recently reported, with Kardashian products tanking, ratings down and Lamar Odom’s serial philandering and drug use making headlines, industry insiders say they can’t hold on much longer. The show’s contract is up in 2015, so it could be the end of the Kardashians’ reality TV empire!

Lamar Believes Kardashians Ratted Him Out: NBA star Odom thinks the Kardashian family (but NOT wife Khloe) leaked negative stories about his alleged use of crack cocaine, sources told Radar. Odom “absolutely believes Khloe’s family has been leaking stories to the tabloid press about his drug use, and his trip to rehab last year,” a family insider exclusively told Radar. “The last thing Lamar needs is for his battle to get sober made public.”

Kanye is in Kontrol: Radar reported that Kim and baby daddy West are in an intense power struggle over their daughter and public lives. A source said Kim got upset that West took over to make all of the public announcements about their baby, North. “Kanye wants to make sure that every single aspect of Kim’s life is now handled the way he wants it to be,” the source said. It’s hard for Kim because she craves the spotlight and being shut away from the photographers and fans, Radar’s source said. Photo credit: S

Kanye and Kim Throw Kris A Lifeline: The super couple, Radar learned, rejected a $4 million offer from an Australian news outlet for publishing rights to the first photos of their newborn daughter North to let Kim’s mother Kris unveil a photograph of the child on her much-in-need-of-a-boost talk show, Kris. Although the move did increase the ratings — up 113 percent over the show’s average — Radar sources reported the show was still canceled.

Kim’s Secret Butt Implants: The reality TV queen has always denied having plastic surgery done on her famous derriere, but according to a report in the magazine The Making of Kim Kardashian, she is indeed surgically enhanced — just not by typical implants. “Kim had lipo on her legs and the doctor moved the fat into her butt,” a source told the magazine. Meanwhile, Kim has claimed, “I’ve tried Botox before. That’s the only thing that I’ve done.” Photo credit: I

Kim’s Ex-Husband Tells All: Kim must not have been pleased when her first husband, Damon Thomas, claimed he bankrolled extensive plastic surgery — including a boob job and liposuction—for the future reality star. “She wanted to have that lifestyle,” he said. “She wanted to be what she ultimately became.” Kim has denied having any plastic surgery except for Botox.

Rob’s Behind The Scenes Battle with Lamar: Rob Kardashian appeared to be in a happy bromance with brother-in-law Lamar Odom in front of the KUWTK cameras. After all, he’s even lived with his sister Khloe and Lamar! But Radar’s sources reported Rob had a heated confrontation with Odom amid allegations that the basketball player has been cheating on his wife, Khloe Kardashian. “Rob confronted Lamar and it got heated very, very quickly,” a family insider told Radar. “He ended up just leaving the house.”

North’s Luxe Life: Kanye and Kim probably wouldn’t want fans to know their outrageous expenditures on baby North. Kim has outfitted “Nori’s” lavish nursery in their Bel Air mansion with a top-of-the line crib, designer furnishings, hand-made teddy bears from Paris, expensive art work, a state-of-the-art sound system and custom-made baby monitors, sources say. And Radar also learned that West shelled out $1.2 million each for two super-sized SUV’s for Kim and their baby girl. Photo credit: S

Kim Wanted to Film Goodbye to Ex: It’s no secret that the Kardashians love the TV cameras, but did Kim even try to exploit her divorce for ratings? That was what Radar found out when a source said Kim’s ex, Kris Humphries, turned down her request to film a final farewell video chat for KUWTK. Kim wanted cameras rolling for a Skype chat with Humphries to let the basketball hunk know she truly had loved him. “But Kris said no way,” a source told Radar. “He didn’t want to appear on any of the Kardashian reality shows ever again.”

Kanye & Kim’s Wedding Meltdown: When West and Kim tied the knot in May 2014, it was a celebration of epic proportions. West admitted to changing locations and décor last-minute, insisting his groomzilla attitude was justified in the name of “art."

Kim’s Scripted TV Meltdown!: Kim Kardashian had an on-camera meltdown during KUWTK, after mom Kris and sister Khloe trashed her yard with toilet paper. But Radar learned the scenes were scripted! According to a source, the earlier premise that Kim and Kourtney were ignoring Khloe as they shopped for baby clothes wasn’t true. “It makes for better television if Khloe feels left out,” the source said. And Kim wasn’t upset at all later when Khloe and Kris teamed up for the toilet paper prank, because producers planned it, the source revealed.

Khloe Paternity Scandal: In 2012, Star magazine claimed that the late Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s first husband, was not really the father of daughter Khloe, according to interviews with the attorney’s other wives, Jan Ashley and Ellen Kardashian. “Khloe is not his kid. He told me that after we got married,” Ashley declared. In Touch magazine has since claimed that Kris’ longtime hairdresser, Alex Roldan, is Khloe’s biological father—but he’s reportedly been muzzled by signing a $30 million non-disclosure agreement. Meanwhile, Kris and Khloe have staunchly denied the story. Photo credit: G

Kim’s 72-day marriage: Was Kim’s famous 72-day marriage with basketball hunk Kris Humphries a fraud? E! cameras captured every moment of their lavish Aug. 20, 2011 nuptials in Montecito, California, but Kim filed for divorce on Oct. 31 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Kim faced a public backlash for the short marriage, especially after Humphries filed for an annulment charging “fraud” because she allegedly married him just to boost ratings on her TV show. Photo credit: G

Kim Branded A Homewrecker: As Radar reported last year, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose, called Kim a “homewrecker,” asserting that the rapper cheated on her with Kim while Kim was also dating someone else — football player Reggie Bush. According to Amber, “They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other.” She said she split from Kanye in 2010 because of his unfaithfulness. But Kim, who first met Kanye in 2004, has said they were just friends until 2012. Photo credit: S

Scott’s Dark Family Secret: In 2012, Star magazine reported Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick had a family skeleton in his closet: his father had been arrested for grand larceny. According to court and law enforcement documents obtained by Star, Jeffrey Disick turned himself in to officers of the Suffolk County, N.Y. District Attorney’s office after someone alerted the authorities that he had stolen money a year earlier from a bank near the Disick family home in Eastport, New York. Jeffrey later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of petty larceny, paid restitution, and was sentenced to community service in lieu of 30 days in jail.

Nanny Tells All: Pam Behan, the former nanny to the Kardashian family who took care of Kourtney, Kim Khloe, and Rob between 1991 and 1996, told Star magazine that the girls were shallow and Kris was a mean mom who criticized Khloe for being overweight. Behan also wrote that after she returned from a grocery shopping trip without broccoli, Kris went into an expletive-filled meltdown.

Khloe had Lamar Tailed by a Private Eye: In a scene NOT on the Kardashian family’s reality shows, sources told Radar Khloe had her cheating husband Lamar Odom tailed by a private investigator who uncovered evidence that he strayed with up to FIVE mistresses. So far, three women have surfaced publicly. According to an insider, Khloe had Odom followed because of an infidelity clause in the couple’s prenuptial agreement that could give her a higher settlement in a divorce.