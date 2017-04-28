1 of 12

Ja Rule 's highly anticipated Fyre Festival in the Bahamas — advertised as a "once in a lifetime luxury" weekend including top-billing music performers and gourmet dining — has been postponed indefinitely following a chaotic false start, which left concert goers stranded without proper accommodations. See photos of the disastrous event on RadarOnline.com.

☀️👙🌴🍹 A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:21am PST The ads made the festival — which was set to feature bands like Blink-182, Migos, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer and more — seem like a dream, catering to its "luxury" branding.

The entire medical team is gone. THE MEDICAL TEAM. MISSING. pic.twitter.com/2vy23SF626 — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017 After paying thousands of dollars to attend, festival-goers were rudely surprised by what the festival was actually like.

The "catering" (which cost extra) was a slice of untoasted bread, two slices prepackaged cheese, and a side salad. pic.twitter.com/BoKxWAMI5i — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017 Instead of gourmet food provided by celebrity chefs, they received undercooked dishes and simple sandwiches.

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017 The tents which were supposed to be quintessential "glamping" stations, were wet and run down.

#FyreFestival update, photos from the ground! pic.twitter.com/Z7fn9cKaz3 — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017 Staff members were nowhere to be seen, and when festival-goers managed to track them down, they didn't have any answers, according to multiple tweets.

I feel like the VIP ball pit is not getting enough love from Twitter. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/nPLadMGnNl — onedaylight (@onedaylight) April 28, 2017 Some angry ticket buyers were even left stranded on the grounds, which provided little electricity, after flights were cancelled.

It's so bad, SO FUCKIN' BAD, that the US Embassy in The Bahamas is now intervening in an attempt to get people home immediately. — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017 According to one Twitter user, the U.S. Embassy was even called in for assistance.

The infrastructure was nonexistent, and the festival staff either a skeleton crew or MIA. pic.twitter.com/8Gh6NevsFI — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) April 28, 2017 “Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas,” the organizers said in a statement. “Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests.”