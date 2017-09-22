Newly-Single Fergie Steps Out In Sexy School Girl Outfit Amid Divorce thumbnail

Sorry Josh!

Newly-Single Fergie Steps Out In Sexy School Girl Outfit Amid Divorce

The ‘Double Dutchess’ star is living her best life after releasing emotional album.

By
Posted on
Fergie was just spotted looking like a total “M.I.L.F.” in New York City after attending the premiere of her new visual album, Double Dutchess, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer, 42, stunned in a sexy black and white school girl outfit showing off her legs and enviable curves on the streets of the city. Is single life exactly what her image needed?

The hot mama was escorted by her bodyguard – and Kim Kardashian’s ex bodyguard – as she flaunted her toned legs and flawless style.

After being absent from the spotlight for a big part of a decade, Fergie is now back and hotter than ever! Days after the devastating news broke of her split from Josh Duhamel, 44, the star’s been caught looking fabulous and happy while promoting her second solo album.

During the appearance at iPic Theaters in NYC, Fergie said she was excited to show her second “baby” to the world and start a new chapter of her life.

As Radar reported, a source close to Fergie claimed she actually gave up having a second child in order to focus on her career – and that is what led to the destruction of her marriage!

“Honestly, it came down to her not wanting to have more kids,” the source said.

“Josh loves children and he does so much work for kids. He remembers everything about every single kid he meets and he told Fergie so many times throughout the past couple of years that he really wants Axl [Duhamel] to have a baby brother or sister. But she wasn’t having any of it and, for Josh, it was a huge deal breaker.”

While Fergie’s been loving the attention during her Double Dutchess promo tour, Josh has been on daddy duty back in Los Angeles. t/

Photographers caught him looking glum and lonely while his estranged wife strutted her stuff in the big city.

Do you think Fergie is already loving her freedom? Let us know in the comments below.

