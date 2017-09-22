Newly-Single Fergie Steps Out In Sexy School Girl Outfit Amid Divorce

The hot mama was escorted by her bodyguard – and Kim Kardashian ’s ex bodyguard – as she flaunted her toned legs and flawless style. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After being absent from the spotlight for a big part of a decade, Fergie is now back and hotter than ever! Days after the devastating news broke of her split from Josh Duhamel , 44, the star’s been caught looking fabulous and happy while promoting her second solo album. Photo credit: BACKGRID

During the appearance at iPic Theaters in NYC, Fergie said she was excited to show her second “baby” to the world and start a new chapter of her life. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported , a source close to Fergie claimed she actually gave up having a second child in order to focus on her career – and that is what led to the destruction of her marriage! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Honestly, it came down to her not wanting to have more kids,” the source said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Josh loves children and he does so much work for kids. He remembers everything about every single kid he meets and he told Fergie so many times throughout the past couple of years that he really wants Axl [Duhamel] to have a baby brother or sister. But she wasn’t having any of it and, for Josh, it was a huge deal breaker.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Fergie’s been loving the attention during her Double Dutchess promo tour, Josh has been on daddy duty back in Los Angeles. t/ Photo credit: BACKGRID