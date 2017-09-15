Sexless Marriage & Separate Lives! The REAL Reasons Behind Fergie & Josh’s Split

“Fergie was the one who ended the marriage because she could not take it anymore,” the source said. “She didn’t think he was in love with her anymore. And she was not sure she was in love with him, either.” Photo credit: Getty Images

In January of this year, Fergie shared this super sexy photo with her fans on Instagram, along with a caption that said, “feeling restless!” Perhaps her marriage dry spell was on her mind. “Fergie said she and Josh stopped having sex a year ago,” the insider said. “Towards the end it was completely sexless. She just felt like he did not want her the way he used to.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Fergie’s jealousy issues also drove a wedge between the pair. “She became so consumed in jealousy that it really tore them apart,” the source said. Photo credit: Getty Images

But it wasn’t only sex and jealousy that caused the split , as Radar has learned that the trouble began when Fergie started working on her new album, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. “She started working on her the album a year ago, and devoted herself day and night to her music,” the source said. “When it comes out, her fans will definitely get some insight as to what went wrong with their marriage because she wrote all of the songs herself.”

While she worked, Josh often felt left behind. “He just got sick of it,” the source explained. “Toward the end of their time together, it was just very toxic.”