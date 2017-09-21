Farrah Abraham isn’t slowing down getting raunchy on the small screen after her return to porn! The Teen Mom OG star has appeared in yet another XXX flick.
Farrah Abraham Stars In ANOTHER Raunchy Film – See The XXX Photos!
Farrah Abraham isn’t slowing down getting raunchy on the small screen after her return to porn! The Teen Mom OG star has appeared in yet another XXX flick.
Photo credit: Adam K
Abraham, 26, played Karen Simms in the horror film Adam K. The MTV star plays the mother of the title character. In a flashback scene, Abraham’s baby daddy comes to town to get revenge on her for taking their son.
Photo credit: Adam K
“You took my son from me,” he said, holding a gun at her. He then tells her to beg, as she pleads, “Please!”
Photo credit: Adam K
“I’m so sorry my dear, but I’m all out of f**ks to give,” he said before Abraham’s sister in the movie stabs him in the back. Abraham then stands over his body with his gun and says to her sister, “Your castration idea did sound fun though.”
Photo credit: Adam K
Her sister then pulls out his penis and cuts it off with a knife, as Abraham says, “I’m sorry dear, but I’m all out of f**ks to give.”
Photo credit: Adam K
Although Abraham didn’t strip down for the flick, which was released on August 12, 2017, she did get naked for her webcam show on CamSoda.
Photo credit: CamSoda
On the webcam, Abraham stripped down and showed off her bare butt, boobs and vagina. She used the webcam opportunity to promote her sex toy line, as she licked the products.
Photo credit: CamSoda
In screen shots obtained by #TheFappening, she is seen spreading her legs and putting a vibrator to her vagina while topless. She is also seen touching herself.
Photo credit: CamSoda
Abraham appeared in the sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom with co-star James Deen in 2013.
